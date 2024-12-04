Viburnum Holdings Sells Major GTN Limited Stake

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has reduced its stake in GTN Limited from 80.10% to 54.57% through off-market trades, selling nearly 50 million ordinary shares. This significant change in voting power might impact the company’s stock dynamics, sparking interest among investors keen on GTN’s market position. Such movements could influence shareholder decisions and market strategies moving forward.

