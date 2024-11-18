Viburnum Holdings Expands Influence in GTN Ltd.

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Ltd., raising its voting power from 69.23% to 73.75% after acquiring additional ordinary shares. This acquisition comes as a result of Viburnum’s takeover offer, priced at $0.465 per share, which has been accepted by GTN shareholders. This strategic move positions Viburnum Holdings as a more influential player within GTN, potentially impacting the company’s future direction.

