Viburnum Holdings Boosts Stake in GTN Ltd.

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.
Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Ltd. to 80.10% following a successful takeover offer. This acquisition highlights Viburnum’s strategy to consolidate its position and influence within GTN. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it signifies a significant shift in control over GTN’s voting shares.
