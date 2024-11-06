Viburnum Holdings Boosts Stake in GTN Ltd.

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Ltd., raising its voting power from 49.95% to 53.35% through a series of acquisitions, including a takeover offer. This move further consolidates Viburnum’s position as a major shareholder in the media group, potentially influencing GTN’s future strategic decisions.

