Viburnum Holdings Boosts Stake in GTN Ltd.

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.
Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Ltd., raising its voting power from 49.95% to 53.35% through a series of acquisitions, including a takeover offer. This move further consolidates Viburnum’s position as a major shareholder in the media group, potentially influencing GTN’s future strategic decisions.
