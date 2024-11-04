News & Insights

Viburnum Holdings Boosts Stake in GTN Ltd.

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Ltd. to nearly 49% through acquisitions and a takeover offer, reflecting a strategic move in the media company’s shares. These transactions, executed at $0.465 per share, highlight Viburnum’s growing influence and control in GTN. Investors might find this development of interest as it could impact GTN’s future market performance.

