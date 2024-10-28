Viburnum Holdings Boosts Stake in GTN Limited

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has increased its stake in GTN Limited, now holding 47.45% voting power in the company. This change comes as part of Viburnum’s ongoing acquisition strategy, reflecting its growing influence and potential impact on GTN’s future. Investors in GTN and the broader market should take note of this significant development.

