Viburnum Funds Increases Stake in Infomedia

November 19, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Infomedia Limited, raising its voting power from 7.84% to 8.20% through the acquisition of additional shares. This move signals Viburnum’s growing influence in Infomedia, which might interest investors watching the company’s market dynamics. Such changes in substantial holdings can often indicate strategic shifts or confidence in a company’s future performance.

