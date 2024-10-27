News & Insights

Vibrant Group Strengthens Board with New Director

Vibrant Group Ltd (SG:BIP) has released an update.

Vibrant Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Tan Siok Chin as a Non-Executive Independent Director, effective October 28, 2024. Ms. Tan will also assume key roles as Lead Independent Director and Chair of both the Nominating and Remuneration Committees, enhancing the board’s governance structure. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s leadership as it navigates the financial markets.

