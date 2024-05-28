Vibe Growth Plans Strategic Share Consolidation

Vibe Bioscience Ltd (TSE:VIBE) has released an update.

Vibe Growth Corporation, a leading cannabis company, has announced a proposed consolidation of its common shares, aiming for a 10-to-1 ratio that will reduce the total number of shares from about 108 million to approximately 10.8 million. Shareholders will need to exchange their pre-consolidation share certificates, with the process facilitated by the Company’s transfer agent, and the consolidation is contingent on Canadian Securities Exchange approval. This strategic move is designed to streamline the company’s share structure and optimize shareholder value.

