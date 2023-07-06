VIB Vermoegen (VIH1) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for VIB Vermoegen (VIH1) has been revised to 37.74 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.67% from the latest reported closing price of 13.74 / share.

VIB Vermoegen Maintains 6.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIB Vermoegen. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIH1 is 0.26%, an increase of 24.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 131,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,424K shares representing 40.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,535K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIH1 by 18.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,854K shares representing 38.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,926K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIH1 by 14.52% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 10,416K shares representing 31.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,971K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIH1 by 7.95% over the last quarter.

LCSMX - Martin Currie SMASh Series EM Fund holds 10,051K shares representing 30.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,616K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIH1 by 19.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,246K shares representing 27.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,744K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIH1 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

