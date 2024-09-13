VIAV's VAMOS Platform to Reduce Test Complexity: Stock to Gain?

VIAVI Solutions Inc. VIAV recently introduced a cutting-edge automation platform named VIAVI Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS) to enable wireless and cloud service providers and network equipment manufacturers to reduce operational costs across their ecosystems.

VIAV’S New Platform to Boost Test Accuracy

Built as part of Viavi’s industry-leading NITRO Wireless portfolio, VAMOS features customizable workspaces and configurations that simplify the testing process across organizations and lab locations. It supports both shared tool testbeds and individual sandboxes to address multiple test needs. The platform's robust analytics and reporting are expected to maximize test resource utilization, thereby boosting test accuracy.



VAMOS incorporates AI and ML capabilities to automate and execute test campaigns on the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR) platform. The VALOR platform is designed to facilitate 5G and Open RAN deployments, offering rapid access to essential tools and expert support with minimal lead time. This incorporation is expected to optimize test procedures and deliver faster response times, enhancing overall efficiency.



Additionally, VAMOS can be integrated with a third-party automation framework, which will likely enable it to interact with a wider range of products and existing test environments, with connectivity options available via both software and hardware interfaces.

Will VIAV Stock Benefit From the Launch?

As network architectures become increasingly complex with the evolution of technology, cloud migration and the integration of AI and ML capabilities, continuous testing has become a crucial component in ensuring that real-world performance is adequately assessed.



The initial implementations of VAMOS in major laboratories have shown promising results, including substantial reductions in cost per test-hour and improved hardware utilization. The launch underscores Viavi’s continued dedication toward boosting its offerings, which, in turn, will likely generate incremental demands for its testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VIAV’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have lost 14% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 62.5%.



