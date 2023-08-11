Viavi's (VIAV) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both the top line and the bottom line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, sluggish demand trends in all verticals, a constrained spending environment owing to macroeconomic challenges and inventory adjustments led to lower revenues year over year.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, Viavi incurred a net loss of $0.1 million or break-even earnings per share against a net income of $16.5 million or 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Top-line contraction led to a year-over-year decline in the bottom line.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income was $22.7 million or 10 cents per share, down from $55.8 million or 24 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents.



In fiscal 2023, the company reported a net income of $25.5 million or 11 cents per share compared with $15.5 million or 7 cents per share in fiscal 2022. Viavi registered a non-GAAP net income of $124.7 million or 55 cents per share in fiscal 2023 compared with $225.3 million or 95 cents per share in fiscal 2022.

Revenues

Total revenues were $263.6 million compared with $335.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Soft demand trends in the smartphone market and 3D sensing products impacted revenue growth. However, robust demand from avionics customers supported the top line in the June quarter. The top line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million.



In fiscal 2023, the company generated $1,106.1 million in net sales compared with $1,292.4 million in fiscal 2022.



Net sales from Network Enablement (NE) stood at $173.3 million, down from $222.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Weak demand trends, owing to a constrained spending environment, led to a 22% year-over-year decline during the quarter. However, gradual recovery in lab and production test equipment from wireless and fiber NEMs and semiconductor companies cushioned the top line in this segment. Revenues from the Service Enablement (SE) segment totaled $24.6 million up 2.5% year over year owing to railway acquisition.



Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) revenues reported a decline of 26.3% year over year to $65.7 million. Weak demand for smartphones impacted the demand for 3D sensing products. Despite some improvement, demand for anti-counterfeiting products was negatively affected by macroeconomic headwinds and inventory adjustments stemming from reduced fiscal spending by the government.



Net sales from America contributed $108.3 million to revenues, down from $129.7 million from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Asia-Pacific stood at $85.3 million, down 34.3% year over year. Revenues from EMEA were $70 million, down from $75.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin was 58.2%, down from 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin in the NE segment was 61.5%, down 270 basis points year over year due to lower volume and product mix. SE segment gross margin fell to 66.3% from 71.3% due to unfavorable product mix.



Non-GAAP operating margin declined to 11.7% from 21.3% reported in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin in the NSE business stood at 5.8% compared wth 15.1% in the year-earlier quarter. SP segment’s operating margin declined to 29.5% from 38.6% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2023, Viavi generated $114.1 million of cash from operating activities compared with $178.1 million in fiscal 2022. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $506.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $629.5 million of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $559.9 million and $616.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, management estimates revenues in the range of $240-$260 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected within the range of 12.7-14.2%, with non-GAAP EPS in the range of 9 to 11 cents.



For the Network and Service Enablement segment, revenues are projected between $167-183 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 3-5%. Revenues for the OSP segment are estimated in the band of $73-$77 million, with non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 35-36%.

