Viavi's (VIAV) Latest Report Shows Remarkable Rise in 5G Deployment

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently unveiled the latest edition of its report — “The State of 5G”. The report contains significant data that showcases the rapid deployment and adoption of the fifth-generation or 5G technology across several countries.



As a global provider of network test and monitoring solutions to enterprises, communications service providers and government customers, Viavi capitalizes on state-of-the-art technologies such as network slicing, Massive MIMO and network function virtualization for reliable 5G installations in a phased manner.



Markedly, the company is widely recognized as a driving force in 5G, thanks to its accretive partnerships with some of the world’s leading network equipment manufacturers. Its portfolio of wireless test 5G solutions consists of brands such as NITRO Mobile, 3Z RF Vision, TeraVM and CellAdvisor, to name a few.



Interestingly, the San Jose, CA-based company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle. Its investment efforts are bolstered by the transition of Original Equipment Manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks.



Per the report, a total of 1,662 cities across 65 countries have witnessed the presence of commercial 5G services, including the newly added 301 cities and four countries — Peru, Russia, Cyprus and Uzbekistan — as of June 2021. Markedly, the figure reflects more than 20% increase since the beginning of 2021.



Country wise, China leads the 5G coverage race with 376 cities followed by the United States (284) and Philippines (95). Region wise, Asia-Pacific tops the scoreboard with 5G technology in 641 cities, followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa (623) and the Americas (398).



The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Hence, in order to spur cutting-edge technology development, 5G will augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT.



Notably, the 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. As a result, the telecom firms are facilitating its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation.



With such considerable surge in 5G rollouts, Viavi remains confident of establishing a streamlined connectivity infrastructure while highlighting the significance of network assurance and optimization globally. The company will also participate in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Summit to discuss the latest industry updates on the progress of the O-RAN concept.



Viavi’s solutions are well positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, it anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with greater flexibility in the capital structure.



