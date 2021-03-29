Viavi's (VIAV) Expandium & Cervello to Boost Rail Cybersecurity

Expandium, a Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV company, and Cervello have announced a partnership to provide the rail industry with cybersecurity, along with predictive maintenance capabilities.



France-based Expandium is the leading provider of network and telecom monitoring solutions through Big Data technology. It offers monitoring and marketing intelligence solutions that help operators to drive business growth and increase profitability.



Cervello is the rail cybersecurity leader that enables railway operators and infrastructure managers to identify threats. The company’s solutions are trusted by industry original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and aftermarket providers.



Together, the companies will deliver unparalleled visibility and control of railway telecom and signaling systems. There has been a massive shift to digitized control systems, as the rail industry is becoming increasingly connected.



The adoption of over-the-air technologies and automated operations has resulted in transport efficiency. This has also increased the number of vulnerabilities to railway operations, with telecom and signaling networks becoming susceptible to evolving threat landscape.



Expandium and Cervello intend to develop a state-of-the-art offering that will ensure the highest level of security of railway networks. Their solutions will enable rail organizations to upgrade their operations and safeguard against malicious actions.



Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers. It is a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial and defense applications.



Viavi’s solutions are well suited to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. It has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics.



The company engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with market conditions. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Other prominent players in the industry include Knowles Corporation KN, Plantronics, Inc. PLT and Corning Incorporated GLW.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Knowles Corporation (KN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.