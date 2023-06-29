Viavi (VIAV) Unveils Test Solution for Cloud O-RAN Components

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently introduced TM500 Cloud, a test instrument designed to validate the efficacy and reliability of O-RAN (Open-Radio Access Network) components hosted on the cloud. The product is a natural extension of TM500, which is the de facto test instrument standard for most Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs).



The industry is witnessing a growing preference toward the adoption of cloud architectures and data centers, driven by factors like cost efficiency, scalability, data analytics capabilities and improved reliability. As a result, there is an emerging demand from operators for an effective versatile test solution that can work in various cloud environments and match this industry-wide shift.



Viavi’s TM500 Cloud is a flexible testing solution that can seamlessly run in private, hybrid and public cloud environments. The solution’s high adaptability enables it to scale up and down according to the specific requirements of the system being tested. This feature reduces costs, ensures the optimization of test assets and boosts productivity.



The solution enables NEMs and operators to accelerate the development of new deployment models while minimizing the associated risks. To ensure maximum efficiency, the test instrument evaluates a range of key performance indicators. It conducts a round trip time assessment to evaluate the responsiveness and ensure that applications dependent on real-time interactions perform at their best.



Additionally, it also conducts latency and throughput evaluation to assess the bandwidth performance of the applications. TM500 Cloud can efficiently detect any inconsistencies and ensure that the quality of service remains uncompromised for end users.



The company boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain, and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its strategy of expansion in various markets, such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing, is likely to bring long-term benefits.



The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The telecom firms are facilitating their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation.



The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



The stock has lost 17.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 29.7%.



