Viavi (VIAV) Unveils Protocol Exerciser for Traffic Support

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has unveiled the Xgig Protocol Exerciser for the 5P16 Platform for protocol traffic validation and performance evaluation. The San Jose, CA-based company has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics.



Along with the Xgig 5P16 Analyzer, the Xgig Protocol Exerciser enables real-time analysis of PCIe 5.0 data traffic at all layers of the stack. Equipment manufacturers are developing cutting-edge technologies that can easily handle compute-intensive applications. The flexibility of the Xgig Protocol Exerciser helps them by enabling the validation of complex test cases.



Viavi’s Xgig Protocol Exerciser enables thorough protocol evaluation and debugging at 32-Gbps per lane. This allows the development of network technologies to meet the demands of high-performance computing applications. Notably, Viavi has been chosen by Broadcom AVGO as a key supplier for PCIe Gen 5.0 Analyzer/Exerciser/Jammer products.



Viavi recently introduced the Optimeter, a new type of network test tool to speed up and simplify last-mile optical fiber activation and maintenance. The company is focused on helping communications service providers improve first-time install completion rates for faster service activation.



Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and defense applications.



The company operates through three segments — Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). Of late, OSP has been benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi’s solutions are well placed to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



Notwithstanding the near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The company engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy.



Viavi’s shares have gained 7.2% in the past six months compared with 30.5% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average.









Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are United States Cellular USM and NIC EGOV, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

