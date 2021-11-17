Viavi (VIAV) Unveils Observer 3D, Boosts Network Observability

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has unveiled Observer 3D v18.6, which will deliver complete network observability across a hybrid IT environment to proactively identify network issues and their root causes. It has been specifically designed to allow three-dimensional network observability across data sources, locations, and scales of deployment.



With increasing data demand, ubiquitous remote users are required to provide critical IT services, irrespective of their location. However, it becomes difficult for the IT teams to manage end-user experience across an ecosystem this broad. In order to tackle this issue, Viavi’s Observer 3D v18.6 fills the visibility gaps and enhances the overall performance that helps the business.



An important element of Observer 3D, Observer Apex, is currently available with GigaTest active test functionality. It boosts packet level analysis with enhanced flow insight. Driven by the patented End-User Experience scoring, the GigaTest can easily eliminate blind spots while supporting packet and flow data with greater network visibility. In fact, IT teams need to run a GigaTest to ensure visibility into cloud-based Software-as-a-Service applications while understanding the service experience of remote users.



Thanks to automated analysis and scoring, IT teams can continuously monitor and manage the network of connections between data and end users. Backed by three dimensions of network observability, the innovative platform can offer visibility across private cloud, public cloud, and remote users. They also provide a plethora of entry points for enterprises. This enables enterprises to rapidly adjust to the evolving IT landscape.



Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. It is considered a leader in O-RAN specifications development, field workforce solutions, and wireless lab validation platforms. It boasts an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform installation and maintenance tasks.



Driven by such robust characteristics, the addition of active test to the Observer 3D platform will facilitate users to enhance their productivity and optimize operational efficiency with reduced disruptions to customers and business. With proactive analytics and performance visibility, the latest offering from Viavi is likely to boost investments for new technologies in the near future with better service reliability and availability.



Viavi is well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

