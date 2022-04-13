Viavi (VIAV) to Support Korea's Efforts in O-RAN Networks

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has been chosen as the O-RAN test and measurement partner at a lab run jointly by Korean organizations Telecommunications Technology Association (“TTA”) and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (“ETRI”).



Korea is considered one of the world’s hotspots for innovation. Viavi is offering its TM500 O-RU Tester, providing conformance testing, O-RAN fronthaul transport layer testing and 5G physical layer testing to validate performance and interoperability.



There has been an exponential growth in O-RAN worldwide as operators and vendors have rallied toward the evolving standards. The standards allow multiple vendors to provide equipment for different parts of the 5G network. That makes conformance and interoperability testing even more critical.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive test suite in the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With a rich experience in validating network products for operators and manufacturers, the company enables end-to-end testing on premise, in the cloud or as a service.



Viavi is committed to supporting the TTA and ETRI as they help prepare Korea-based vendors for the growth in O-RAN networks.



Viavi’s solutions are well-suited for the changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and broad customer base.



The stock has lost 10.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Scottsdale, AZ-based company is witnessing end-market strength in fiber, wireless and cable products in Network and Service Enablement, along with demand for anti-counterfeiting and 3D sensing products in Optical Security and Performance Products.



VIAV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Gogo Inc. GOGO is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 25% over the past 60 days.



Gogo delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65%, on average. It has soared 114.5% in the past year.



Nokia NOK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5% over the past 60 days.



Nokia pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 205.2%, on average. It has moved up 25.5% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 12% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.