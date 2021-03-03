Viavi (VIAV) to Power Openreach Broadband Network in U.K.

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has announced that Openreach, the largest digital infrastructure firm in the United Kingdom, will use its Optical Network Monitoring System (ONMSi) to ramp up the deployment of full fiber broadband.



Viavi’s solutions are well suited to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. The San Jose, CA-based company has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics.



Openreach has chosen ONMSi for the platform’s ability to address networks. The system increases workforce productivity and facilitates the management of fiber optic networks with fewer technicians. It detects fiber degradation, alerting operators and managers with the details of faults.



Openreach intends to provide 20 million homes with fiber-to-the-premises by the mid-to-late 2020s. It is on track to reach 4.5 million premises by the end of March 2021. Viavi’s innovations in remote fiber testing will help Openreach accelerate its network build and deliver enhanced customer experience across the country.



Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers. It is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial and defense applications.



The company engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Viavi’s shares have gained 34.9% in the past six months compared with 26.3% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average.







Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.