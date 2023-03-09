Viavi (VIAV) to Offer Testing Solutions to Auray in Taiwan

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that its testing solutions have been selected by Auray Technology Corp. for its upcoming open testing and integration center (OTIC) and security lab in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. This is likely to augment VIAV’s market position as one of the leading providers of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions worldwide.



An OTIC offers a collaborative, open and impartial working environment to test and certify conformance with O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) standards. The new Auray lab will utilize Viavi’s TM500 and TeraVM validation solutions to facilitate end-to-end testing for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance, adhering to the O-RAN specifications.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks. The healthy growth traction is further demonstrated by the upside in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets.



The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive in nature, potentially creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the telecommunications industry's scalability, security and universal mobility, thus propelling the proliferation of IoT. Telecom firms are enabling customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations. They are ensuring seamless migration to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



Viavi engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategies. The company pursues a holistic growth model with strategic acquisitions and focused organic improvement plans. Of late, the OSP (Optical Security and Performance Products) segment has been benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. The company expects to leverage major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with greater flexibility in the capital structure.



Demand for sophisticated anti-counterfeiting features, which consumers can easily validate without using special tools but are difficult to create or simulate using conventional printing technology, has led to the exponential growth of Viavi’s OSP segment. The custom optics products of the company offer an array of advanced technologies and precision optics to meet customers' specific requirements. Its 3D sensing optical filters and Engineered Diffusers are deployed in smartphones for facial recognition biometric authentication. In addition, optical filters and sensors deployed in autonomous vehicles and IoT devices offer lucrative opportunities for the company.



The stock has lost 34.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 0.7%.



