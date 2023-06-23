Viavi (VIAV) to Augment Philippines' Network Capabilities

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV and Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (“FINSI”) have joined forces to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure in the Philippines. FINSI, a leading engineering and technology solutions provider, has selected VIAVI's OneAdvisor 800 Platform for its multi-functional test applications, facilitated by Ark One Solutions Inc.



By utilizing the advanced features of OneAdvisor 800, including optical connector inspection, bi-directional OTDR and RF measurement capabilities, FINSI will be able to automate testing procedures and deliver superior services to its customers.



The partnership between FINSI and VIAVI signifies a significant step toward achieving the goal of accelerating digital transformation in the Philippines. With FINSI's expertise in the telecommunications, energy and infrastructure industries and VIAVI's innovative technology solutions, the companies are well-positioned to contribute to developing a fully connected and sustainable nation.



The VIAVI OneAdvisor 800, designed to address the challenges faced by modern network field technicians, consolidates key test capabilities into one portable tester. By combining advanced testing features with user-friendly automation and reporting tools, VIAVI empowers service providers, equipment manufacturers and contractors to meet the demanding requirements of telecommunications network deployment and maintenance.



By leveraging VIAVI's cutting-edge technology and FINSI's industry expertise, they are well-equipped to enhance network testing capabilities and support the Philippines’ digital transformation.



The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The telecom firms are facilitating their customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



Viavi pursues a holistic growth model with strategic acquisitions and focused organic improvement plans. The company expects to leverage major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with greater flexibility in the capital structure.



The stock has lost 22% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 26.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of a content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It develops, commercializes and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.



