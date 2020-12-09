Viavi (VIAV) Spurs 3D Sensing Space With Licensing Agreement

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with manufacturer of optical low-pass and infrared cut filters — Viko (Dongguan) Optics Technical Co., Ltd. — to enable the latter to leverage its low angle shift (LAS) filters, which are used in 3D sensing technology. Details related to this deal have not been disclosed.



The San Jose, CA-based company has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. Markedly, the partnership with the China-based firm is likely to strengthen Viavi’s Optical Security and Performance Products segment, driven by its growing customer base, product diversification and technological innovations.



Known as one of the major players in the domain of 3D sensing technology, Viavi leverages core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capabilities that are used in anti-counterfeiting, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets.



Impressively, Viavi’s custom optics products boast a plethora of advanced technologies and precision optics that addresses specific requirements of customers. The 3D sensing optical filters utilize proprietary printing platform for consumer electronics markets. They are used in smartphones for facial recognition biometric authentication. Also, optical filters and sensors installed in autonomous vehicles and IoT devices offer lucrative growth opportunities.



Per the collaboration, the Chinese supplier will capitalize on Viavi’s patent-protected LAS filters. It is worth mentioning that LAS filters are primarily known for enhancing the signal-to-noise ratio of various devices while delivering best-in-class customer experience.



In fact, few months back, Viavi had inked a technology partnership with a leading China-based manufacturer of biometric and infrared cut off filters, Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology, to leverage the former’s proprietary LAS filters. That said, the alliance is likely to create a win-win situation for both the companies as it will not only enhance Viko Optics’ suite of optical filters but also boost Viavi’s expanding portfolio of 3D sensing applications on the back of technical and operational strengths.



With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, Viavi reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, strength in 3D sensing products, optical transport, broadband access and storage network testing markets is likely to boost its revenues in the long run. Despite the near-term macroeconomic uncertainties, management expects growth in 2021 on the back of higher demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Shares of Viavi have soared 20.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 25.9% in the past three months.





Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA. While Plantronics and Turtle Beach sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Acacia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 81.5%, on average.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.

