Viavi (VIAV) Solution Boosts Cloud-Enabled Test Platform

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has taken a significant stride in fortifying data security with the launch of TeraVM Security Test, an innovative solution tailored to enhance cloud-enabled test platforms. This announcement comes on the heels of VIAVI's introduction of performance testing capability for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) system deployments.



In today's digital landscape, where the specter of quantum computing looms large, the need to bolster cybersecurity measures has never been more pressing. VIAVI's TeraVM Security Test emerges as a timely response to this imperative, offering a robust framework trusted by a spectrum of entities, including leading network security infrastructure vendors, service providers, governments and enterprises.



TeraVM Security Test not only addresses the exigencies of the present but also anticipates the challenges of the future. As the U.S. federal government mandates the migration to PQC systems, VIAVI's solution stands out as the first cloud-enabled test platform to support PQC algorithms prescribed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.



The versatility of TeraVM Security Test extends beyond its technical prowess. It empowers organizations to benchmark the performance of a gamut of devices and networks, ensuring optimal functionality without compromising data security. Leveraging VIAVI's extensive experience in network testing and assurance, TeraVM Security Test emerges as a potent tool in the arsenal of network operators, equipment manufacturers and research institutes.



In unveiling TeraVM Security Test, VIAVI not only underscores its commitment to innovation but also positions itself at the vanguard of cybersecurity solutions, poised to reap the benefits of burgeoning demand for advanced data security measures in an increasingly digitized world.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



Some notable players operating within the same sector are Airgain, Inc. AIRG, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR and AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world. AudioCodes has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

