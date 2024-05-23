Viavi (VIAV), Rohde & Schwarz Team Up for New Test Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV and Rohde & Schwarz (“R&S”) have announced the expansion of their partnership for development of joint wireless lab test solutions. The tie-up will cater to the critical needs specified in the latest 3GPP and O-RAN standards.



The collaboration has been instrumental in delivering compact and flexible solutions that unite the strengths of both companies, providing users with a smooth testing experience.



Due to the increasing adoption of Open RAN by Tier-1 service providers in network infrastructure, demand for rigorous testing procedures has risen while simultaneously ensuring subsystem and end-to-end conformance, performance and interoperability are duly met.



One of the key challenges being addressed by the partnership is the optimization of energy consumption in 5G radio access networks, particularly by the O-RAN radio units (O-RU). With O-RUs being significant power consumers in 5G networks, manufacturers and service providers are emphasizing the need for improved energy efficiency without compromising on performance.



To address this, R&S and VIAVI have jointly built a fully automated testbed comprising cutting-edge equipment such as the R&S RTO6 oscilloscope, R&S NGP800 power supply and the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester. This setup enables the verification of O-RU energy efficiency under varying load conditions, ensuring that power consumption is monitored dynamically during different traffic scenarios.



In addition to terrestrial networks, the focus has extended to Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), including satellites. Stakeholders such as satellite operators, mobile network operators, equipment vendors and application providers necessitate the capability to evaluate NTN network performance under various circumstances.



To cater to this demand, Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI have designed an NTN digital twin testbed that encompasses Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) scenarios. This comprehensive testbed facilitates end-to-end connectivity and performance validation, quality of service measurements across extensive coverage areas with different user equipments (UE)s and end user application performance assessments under varying parameters such as stability and credibility of both satellite and UE in terms of speed, range and mobility.



Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors of telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway across the globe.



In the last reported quarter, VIAV’s revenues declined 0.7% year over year to $246 million. Sluggish demand trends and a cautious spending environment in the Network and Service Enablement business led to the downtick. However, sales from Optical Security and Performance Products were up 8.1% year over year to $76.2 million due to healthy momentum in Anti-Counterfeiting and 3D sensing products.



The stock has lost 19.9% over the past year against the industry's rise of 73.8%.



Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Viavi carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



UI boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

