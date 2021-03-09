Viavi (VIAV) Partners trinamiX to Add Sensing Module to Devices

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV and trinamiX GmbH, a leader in infrared sensing technologies, announced a joint development agreement to build a Near-Infrared (NIR) spectrometer module for integration into consumer devices.



Based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, trinamiX was founded in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE BASFY — the world’s largest chemical company. The firm develops a cutting-edge 3D vision and infrared sensing solutions for use in consumer electronics devices and industrial designs. It has been pioneering the miniaturization of NIR spectrometer modules for smartphones.



In December 2020, trinamiX announced its vision to bring NIR spectroscopy into smartphones based on Qualcomm QCOM Snapdragon mobile platforms. trinamiX’s sensing technology will empower consumers to identify the molecular composition of material enabling them to optimize decision making.



trinamiX intends to build a miniaturized infrared sensing module for integration into smartphones. The module sends out infrared light, which is reflected from the object and then detected by the sensor. The Qualcomm Sensing Hub processes the captured data within the AI engine allowing the mobile platform to analyze the data.



The 5G capabilities of Snapdragon will allow for improvements through the cloud while maintaining the user’s data on the smartphone. Initial applications of mobile spectroscopy will focus on daily skincare. Viavi is a leading innovator in the field of optical filters. The companies will combine their expertise to enhance today’s smartphone capabilities.



Viavi has deep expertise in optical spectroscopy and a proven track record of supplying optical components to consumer electronics. Its Hyperspectral Filter Array technology follows the Linear Variable Filter technology, which has been developed for the manufacture of the MicroNIR miniature NIR spectrometers.



Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers. It is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial and defense applications.



The company engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Viavi’s shares have gained 36.5% in the past six months compared with 26.6% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average.









