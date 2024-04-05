Viavi (VIAV) Expedites Innovation in AI Native 6G Research

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced significant advancements in 6G and AI research through its 6G Forward Program. The Program is geared toward supporting 6G academic and industry research worldwide, providing vital expertise, technology and funding to propel the development of the next generation of wireless technology.



With the rise of new applications such as augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of Things, there is a need for advanced networks capable of supporting these innovative use cases. 6G technology is the next step in communication evolution, providing users with faster speed and robust connection necessary to support these cutting-edge applications.



Under the 6G Forward Program, Viavi joined forces with Northeastern University in 2022 to accelerate research endeavors at both the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things and the Open6G cooperative research center. The partnership recently achieved breakthrough development in RF propagation modeling based on AI/ML technologies. This was an essential element of the research due to its significance in the development of a city-scale digital twin of a 6G network.



Viavi boasts strong expertise in network emulation, monitoring and optimization. Utilizing Viavi’s industry-leading testing and measurement equipment, the University’s Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things has crafted high-fidelity digital twins of real-world wireless networks. The digital twins aim to precisely represent the characteristics and performance of 6G wireless networks in urban settings, empowering researchers to efficiently simulate and experiment with AI-driven solutions for 5G and beyond wireless networks in a risk-free environment.



The conventional approach to developing communication technologies faces several challenges related to a lack of adaptability and dynamism. Hardware limitation is also an issue. The emergence of the AI-Native Air Interface marks a significant departure from conventional methods. It addresses these limitations while efficiently meeting the data requirements of applications. At the core of this shift lies the neural receiver concept, which uses trained AI models instead of signal processing blocks. Neural receivers are a major component in a communication system that is responsible for receiving and processing incoming signals.



Viavi developed its own neural receiver embedded in an end-to-end testing and training framework. VIAV's neural receiver is designed to be adaptable across various channel models, modulation schemes and environmental conditions such as delay and doppler and signal-to-noise ratio. This versatility is crucial for practical deployment in real-world communication systems.



As 5G networks become more widespread and mainstream, the focus has already begun turning towards the development and deployment of 6G technologies. The global 6G market is projected to experience rapid growth. Viavi’s focus on developing leading-edge 6G compatible network testing solutions will bolster its commercial prospects in the long run.



Viavi delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.35%, on average. The company boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain, and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its strategy of expansion in various markets such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing is likely to bring long-term benefits.



The stock has lost 15.5% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 43.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Viavi carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Nokia Corporation NOK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

