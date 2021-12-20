Viavi (VIAV) Exhibits TeraVM RIC Test in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently participated in the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, wherein it demonstrated and highlighted the importance of the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) to effectively manage network resources in today’s O-RAN ecosystem. The event was organized by Tier-1 communications service providers and the O-RAN ALLIANCE.



The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a global community of more than 300 network vendors, operators and academic institutions that collaboratively works to develop a sustainable open RAN ecosystem. The consortium was founded by five leading telecom behemoths — AT&T Inc. T, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, China Mobile and Orange.



With efficient mobile communications, 30 mobile network operators in the alliance cater to more than 4.5 billion subscribers. The plugfest event, which took place in October and November, was a compilation of several on-site demonstrations across various countries. Viavi showcased the feasibility of the RIC with the TeraVM RIC Test. The test enabled to generate the data needed to train AI models.



It also evaluated the functionality of rApps and xApps in order to assess the performance of the RIC. It is worth mentioning that Viavi offered benchmarking and validation for plugfest tests and demonstrations at various locations such as New Brunswick, the United States, hosted by AT&T and Verizon with Rutgers University; Berlin, Germany, hosted by Deutsche Telekom and Madrid, Spain, hosted by Telefonica, among others.



The Scottsdale, AZ-based company is focused on organic improvement plans and expects higher demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to expand its growth opportunities. The stock has gained 19.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.3% in the past year.

The majority of the global equipment manufacturers minimize infrastructure deployment costs to support the development and testing of intelligent and open networks. Against this backdrop, Viavi’s extensive test suite for O-RAN specifications comes as a boon.



The test suite consists of Open Radio Unit (O-RU) and Open Distributed Unit (O-DU), RIC, Open Fronthaul, Open Central Unit (O-CU) and End-to-end interoperability testing of O-RU, O-DU and O-CU. Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. It is considered a leader in O-RAN specifications development, remote fiber monitoring, field workforce solutions and wireless lab validation platforms.



The company boasts an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform installation and maintenance tasks. Driven by its in-depth expertise in 5G and Open RAN test solutions, Viavi’s participation in O-RAN plugfest underscores the significance of O-RAN elements for extended connectivity across the globe.



Viavi is well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and broad customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.



Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is a better-ranked stock in the industry, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 60.6% in the past year. HLIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14% upward over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 20.5% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.

