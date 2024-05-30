Viavi (VIAV) Enhances Communication With SecureTime Launch

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently introduced altGNSS GEO SecureTime services, delivering ultra-precise nanoseconds-accurate UTC timing via L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals. This advancement is set to revolutionize mission-critical communication systems, crucial for 5G networks, transportation, data centers, smart grids, high-frequency trading, military and first responder communications and satellite terminals.



The new service operates independently of traditional GPS and GNSS, significantly enhancing security by making it extremely difficult to jam or spoof. With the broadest global coverage in the industry, Viavi's SecureTime service promises improved resilience against the increasing threat of cyber attacks. SecureTime integrates Navigation Message Authentication (NMA) for detecting spoofing, leveraging encryption across all received signals, including those from GPS which lacks NMA support.



SecureTime services are part of Viavi’s extensive portfolio of resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. This launch builds on Viavi's multisource assurance capabilities, combining signals from geosynchronous, low Earth and medium Earth orbits. These services have been rigorously tested and proven effective in live-sky battlefield scenarios, demonstrating their ability to provide assured PNT even when GPS and GNSS services are denied.



Viavi plans to integrate SecureTime services into its own product offerings and will supply receivers to third-party solution providers. The company's SecurePNT 6200 hardware platform, which is powered by SecureTime Services and TrustedPNT multisource fusion technology, will benefit directly from this new service.



The SecureTime launch will enable Viavi to benefit significantly from increased market demand for secure and reliable PNT solutions. By providing a robust alternative to traditional GPS and GNSS systems, Viavi stands to enhance its reputation and expand its market share in the critical infrastructure and defense sectors. The innovative product launch underscores Viavi’s commitment to leading the industry in innovative, resilient communication solutions.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



The stock has lost 26.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 54.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



The company’s GPU platforms are playing a major role in developing multi-billion-dollar end-markets like robotics and self-driving vehicles. NVIDIA has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30.9% and delivered an earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.