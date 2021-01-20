Viavi (VIAV) Conducts Validation of Cloud-Native RAN With Mavenir

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that it has joined forces with a software company — Mavenir — for the lab testing of avant-garde cloud-native RAN (radio access network) in the United States. This will enable both the companies to develop advanced technologies, including 5G, for an enhanced connectivity infrastructure across the industry.



It will also aid major mobile network operators to establish both greenfield and brownfield networks to address the accretive networking requirements backed by a software-defined infrastructure for an improved user experience. Installation and configuration of Greenfield networks, which are unique networks, are done from the scratch whereas brownfield deployment capitalizes on some legacy components and involves the installation of revamped networks.



Based in Richardson, TX, Mavenir is touted as industry’s sole end-to-end, cloud-native mobile network software provider for 4G and 5G technologies. Impressively, the company has a plethora of best-in-class networking solutions across every layer of the infrastructure stack and caters to more than 250 communications service providers (CSPs) while bolstering network transformation in various countries.



With a comprehensive portfolio ranging from core solutions to mobile services, Mavenir capitalizes on innovations in advanced messaging, OpenRAN, 5G Core as well as private networks to deliver an enhanced end-user experience. The software company is supported by a resilient business model that propels state-of-the-art technology architectures, service agility while restructuring the network economics for CSPs with revenue generation and cost reduction.



Notably, Viavi is considered a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors globally. Its product portfolio offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain, and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The San Jose, CA-based communication equipment maker relies on advanced technology to validate new-age components in a bid to ensure superior performance throughout the entire network lifecycle.



At a time when majority of the network operators are migrating toward cloud-native and disaggregated architectures, the latest move will bolster the supply chain for mobile network solutions across global markets. Markedly, Viavi lab test platforms have been specifically designed to validate network performance across different radio access technologies in a precise test environment.



Undoubtedly, out of all the trends, the rising adoption of 5G technology gained the maximum hype in 2020. Continuing this healthy momentum in 2021 as well, Viavi aims to support more than 200 service providers with best-in-class network while optimizing Mavenir’s radio access products as part of the latest collaboration.



With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, Viavi reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, the company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of original equipment manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Despite the near-term macroeconomic uncertainties, management expects growth in 2021 on the back of higher demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Shares of Viavi have gained 23.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 25.7% in the past three months.





Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with a positive earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average.



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Airgain, Inc. AIRG, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Corning Incorporated GLW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Airgain delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.5%, on average.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airgain, Inc. (AIRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.