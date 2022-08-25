Viavi (VIAV) Chosen as Test Equipment Supplier for Kyrio Test

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that it has been chosen by CableLabs’ subsidiary Kyrio to be part of its Integration Lab in Colorado and participate in the O-RAN Test. Viavi has solidified its presence globally by being the sole test and measurement company having a presence in all seven O-RAN ALLIANCE approved Open Testing and Integration Centres.

CableLabs has operated in the broadband industry for more than 30 years. The company provides solutions to enable broadband to be quicker and more advanced. It has 63 member companies that are exclusively cable system operators, with more than half being mobile operators. Its member companies are spread across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Through its presence and activities, it has cemented its place as a pioneering R&D lab in the cable industry. Its division, Kyrio, boasts the first and only Open Testing Integration Centre approved in America by O-RAN ALLIANCE. Kyrio’s role will be to support operators and vendors looking to test and certify conformance with O-RAN standards, measure performance metrics and check interoperability. As a result, it will supply two virtualized Radio Access Networks, two Standalone 5G cores and a Viavi 5G test system.

Viavi provides testing on premise, in the cloud or as a service as it has a rich experience of validating network products for manufacturers and operators worldwide. The company provides the most extensive test suite available on the market, which is used for field deployment and lab validation alongside service assurance of O-RAN networks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The 5G movement is anticipated to be disruptive, creating new revenues for industries across the board. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investment from both traditional carriers and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well equipped to meet these rapidly changing industry trends because of its technology prowess, wide customer base and product depth.

The stock has lost 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.4%. Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

