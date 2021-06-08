Viavi (VIAV) Boosts Smart Fiber Networks With New Capabilities

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that it has enhanced its Optical Network Monitoring Solutions (ONMS) portfolio with better remote test and monitoring solutions capabilities. Markedly, these capabilities include iOTDR (optical time-domain reflectometer) Micro and Nano cards, NITRO BI Fiber Insight Platform for ONMSi along with a patented Flash Fiber Monitoring feature for ONMSi and SmartOTU (Optical Test Unit) software.



Of late, majority of the service providers are shifting toward automated operations to meet the ever-increasing demand for innovative networking solutions among customers, and peak traffic is one of the major challenges associated with it. Hence, in order to tackle such complicated situations, high optical network data rates are an absolute necessity to boost the transmission speeds. The newly added capabilities enable network operators to ensure remote network intelligence with almost 100% uptime. This assures high quality of service for an improved critical fiber infrastructure.



Viavi’s ONMS family of remote test and monitoring solutions is best known for expanding network visibility and improving operational support with utmost flexibility. The recently unveiled capabilities have been specifically designed to function under fiber environments that form the crux of high-speed new-age applications across 5G, passive optical network and data center networks.



The enhanced monitoring solutions are well equipped to automate fiber diagnostics on the back of a prioritized network performance improvement action plan. Supported by greater scalability, the automated, remote intelligence functionality facilitates service providers to not only accelerate fiber network deployments and service provisioning but also minimize expensive downtime with higher service revenues.



Moreover, the improved offerings allow network equipment manufacturers to incorporate OTDR technology into network elements on a cost-effective basis, which eventually ensures smaller footprint. Consequently, operators can seamlessly detect any kind of potential security intrusion and track fiber degradation for preventative maintenance. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest move is expected to augment Viavi’s industry-leading fiber test portfolio with better network performance and customer satisfaction across the fiber lifecycle.



Viavi’s solutions are well positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, it is known for reducing the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Despite the near-term macroeconomic uncertainties, management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 30.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 46.2% in the past year.



