Viavi (VIAV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth

Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal and financial year 2022 results primarily driven by a strong performance in the NSE business segment and an improved year-over-year performance of the OSP segment. Both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Bottom Line

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $16.5 million or 7 cents per share compared with $3.3 million or 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income was $55.8 million or 24 cents per share compared with $52.5 million or 22 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Income from operations in fiscal 2022 stood at $185 million up 30.1% from the previous year. In fiscal 2022, net income per share stood at 7 cents down 75.9% from the previous year.

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues grew 7.8% year over year to $335.3 million. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $322 million. The results reflect a combination of strong operating performance and improving capital structure. Revenues in fiscal 2022 were $1,292.4 million, up 7.8% from the previous year. In fiscal 2022, NSE (Network and Service Enablement) generated record revenues of $949.1 million, up 13.3% year over year and within the range of its long-term goal. OSP (Optical Security and Performance Products) declined 4.9% to $343.3 million due to COVID-19 pandemic related supply chain issues and inflationary pressure.



Segment-wise, revenues from Network Enablement (NE) were up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter to $222.2 million, driven by strong demand of its wireless and optical lab and production products. Service Enablement (SE) revenues grew 0.8% to $24 million, led by an improved product mix. OSP revenues increased 19.8% year over year to $89.1 million due to better-than-expected demand for anti-counterfeiting products during the quarter.

The revenues from America (38.7% of total revenues during the fourth quarter fiscal 2022) stood at $129.7 million up 17.9% year over year. The revenues from Asia-Pacific (38.7%) stood at $129.9 million, up 25.3% year over year. The revenues from EMEA (22.6%) stood at $75.7, down 22.1% year over year.

During the quarter, the Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 62.5% up 50bps from the year ago quarter. The Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 21.3% up 50 bps from the year ago quarter.For the fiscal year 2022, the Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 62.6% down 10 bps from the previous year. The Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 22.2% up 110 bps from the previous year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During fiscal 2022, Viavi generated $178.1 million of cash from operating activities, down $65.2 million from $243.3 in the year-ago period. The reduction was a result of timing of payroll and inventory related payables. As of Jul 2, 2022, the company had $559.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with $616.5 million of long-term debt.

Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Oct 1, 2022), Viavi expects revenues in the range of $317-$331 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the band of 22-24 cents per share.

