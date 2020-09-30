Viavi Unveils Pioneering Computing Solution for AI Needs

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently launched 16-lane protocol analysis system to support the fifth-generation of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express or PCI Express 5.0. Dubbed VIAVI Xgig 5P16 Protocol Analyzer, the solution has been specifically designed to modernize data traffic analysis, while addressing the growing demands of AI and IoT with enhanced capabilities. This device is reckoned to be first-of-its-kind solution in the market. The product highlights Viavi’s commitment to reinforce the influence of bandwidth-intensive computing services across the globe on the back of its technology prowess.



With years of leadership and R&D expertise in the field of advanced analytics, Viavi facilitates network equipment manufacturers with maximum network performance and throughput. Given the fact that AI is considered as the universal remedy to eliminate network operators’ complexity woes, Viavi has always been ahead of the game with best-in-class AI solutions. The PCI Express 5.0 is backed by many industry leaders, and is mainly known for its superior memory and storage capacity.



Viavi’s Xgig Analyzers leverages a user-friendly interface to deliver unmatched visibility across all network topologies and protocol layers, thereby augmenting the test capabilities of PCI Express 5.0. These offer a plethora of cutting-edge analysis capabilities, which ensures robust product performance for an enhanced end user experience. Some of the competences are intelligent triggering and reduced troubleshooting time. The Xgig 5P16 Protocol Analyzer supports link speeds up to 32 giga transfers per second and operates in complex multiprotocol environments. It helps to reduce product development costs and significantly minimizes validation time for faster time-to-market. This out-of-the-box solution can automatically scan multiple data traces with a whopping 256GB memory.



Last month, Viavi inked a technology partnership with a leading China-based manufacturer of biometric and infrared cut off filters — Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology. Apparently, the China-based manufacturer leveraged Viavi’s proprietary low angle shift filters to expand its portfolio of 3D sensing applications. The latest product launch is expected to boost Viavi’s comprehensive product portfolio, thereby reinforcing its operational and technical strengths.



The San Jose-based company specializes in fiber testing products and state-of-the-art leakage solutions that offer end-to-end network visibility and analytics. With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, the company reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, strength in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



