Viavi Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported an increase in revenues backed by healthy growth in the Network and Service Enablement (NSE) and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. Management’s strong emphasis on various markets such as wireless & fiber, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing is a key growth driver. However, a constrained spending environment owing to macroeconomic challenges is worrisome.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $8 million or 4 cents per share against a net loss of $21.7 million or a loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement in GAAP earnings was primarily due to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income increased to $29.7 million or 13 cents per share from $17.1 million or 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



For fiscal 2025, GAAP net income was $34.8 million or 15 cents per share against a net loss of $25.8 million or a loss of 12 cents per share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2025 was $105.4 million or 47 cents per share compared with $73.5 million or 33 cents per share in fiscal 2024.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues were $290.5 million, up 15.3% year over year. The healthy demand in the NSE and OSP segments cushioned the top line. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285 million. For fiscal 2025, net revenues were $1.08 billion, up from $1 billion in fiscal 2024.



During the quarter, Viavi combined the erstwhile Network Enablement (NE) and Service Enablement (SE) into a single reportable segment, NSE. Net quarterly sales in the NSE segment were $209.1 million, up from $182.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The 14.8% growth was primarily driven by the strong demand for fiber lab and production products, along with aerospace and defense products. OSP revenues increased to $81.4 million from $69.8 million, primarily due to strength in anti-counterfeiting products.



Net sales from America contributed $112.3 million to revenues, up from $98.8 million reported a year ago. Revenues from Asia-Pacific were $99.4 million, up 8.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally of $91.4 million. Revenues from EMEA increased to $78.8 million from $61.8 million a year ago.

Other Details

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, up 50 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin in the NSE segment was 62.2%, up 10 bps, led by higher volume and product mix. OSP segment’s gross margin increased to 54.7%, up 170 bps, driven by higher volume and favorable product mix.



Total non-GAAP operating margin increased 350 bps year over year to 14.4%. Operating margin in NSE increased 290 bps to 4.7%, while the OSP segment’s operating margin increased 460 bps to 39.4% on higher fall-through.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2025, Viavi generated $89.8 million of cash from operating activities, with a free cash flow of $62 million. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $423.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $396.1 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $471.3 million and $636 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues in the range of $290-$298 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between 13 cents and 14 cents.



For the NSE segment, revenues are projected to be between $208 and $214 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.8%. Revenues for the OSP segment are anticipated to be in the band of $82-$84 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 38.3%.

Zacks Rank

Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

