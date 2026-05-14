Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Price Target Increased by 59.36% to 65.72

The average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) has been revised to $65.72 / share. This is an increase of 59.36% from the prior estimate of $41.24 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from the latest reported closing price of $53.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 155 owner(s) or 25.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.18%, an increase of 38.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.22% to 249,786K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,737K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,570K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,620K shares , representing a decrease of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,000K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,415K shares , representing a decrease of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 84.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,353K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 7,839K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares , representing an increase of 51.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 52.23% over the last quarter.

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