Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Price Target Increased by 18.63% to 31.55

The average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) has been revised to $31.55 / share. This is an increase of 18.63% from the prior estimate of $26.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.40% from the latest reported closing price of $34.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 31.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.10%, an increase of 24.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.07% to 221,536K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,620K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,955K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 46.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,000K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,415K shares , representing a decrease of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 84.80% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,673K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,351K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 27.31% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,759K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing a decrease of 27.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 8.28% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.