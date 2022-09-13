Markets
VIAV

Viavi Solutions To Buy Back Up To $300 Mln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), a provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, on Tuesday announced share buyback of up to $300 million, effective October 1.

This new program replaces the $200 million stock repurchase program that the Board previously authorized in September 2019, which expires on September 30, the company said.

Additionally, the company reconfirmed its first-quarter 2023 revenue and earnings outlook.

Viavi still expects revenue in the range of $317 million-$331 million and earnings per share between $0.22 and $0.24 in the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company had reported adjusted EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $326.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular