Is Viavi Solutions Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.9 Million?

CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 70,566 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.9 million on Feb. 6, 2026.

This disposition represented 3.88% of Mr. Khaykin's aggregate holdings.

No indirect, derivative, or administrative transactions were reported; all activity was direct and open-market.

The transaction size closely matches Mr. Khaykin's median sale over the past year, reflecting stable sale cadence amid a 106.1% one-year stock price gain.

Oleg Khaykin, President & CEO of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), sold 70,566 directly-held shares in open-market transactions on Feb. 6, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.9 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 70,566 Transaction value ~$1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,708,871 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 40,238 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$45.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.27); post-transaction value based on Feb. 6, 2026 market close ($26.38).

Key questions

How significant is this sale relative to Mr. Khaykin's historical trading patterns?

The 70,566 shares sold align closely with Mr. Khaykin's median sale size of 72,004 shares over the past year, suggesting the transaction is consistent with recent activity rather than an outlier in scale.

After this transaction, Mr. Khaykin retains 1,708,871 directly-held shares and 40,238 shares indirectly (through his spouse), equating to a remaining direct stake valued at approximately $45.1 million as of Feb. 6, 2026, and representing 76.6% of the holdings he held at the start of the period analyzed.

All shares disposed were direct open-market sales; no gifts, withholdings, or option exercises occurred, and no indirect (e.g., trust or spousal) holdings were affected in this filing.

This sale took place as Viavi Solutions shares closed at $26.38, with the stock up 106.1% over the last twelve months (as of Feb. 6, 2026), marking a period of significant capital appreciation for management equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $6.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.24 billion Net income (TTM) -$41.70 million 1-year price change 106.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 6, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Viavi Solutions provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, including instruments, software, and optical security products across three segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products.

It generates revenue through sales of hardware, software, and professional services to support network build-out, maintenance, and optimization, as well as specialized optical solutions for anti-counterfeiting and industrial applications.

The company serves communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, OEMs, government agencies, and avionics customers globally.

Viavi Solutions is a global technology company specializing in network testing, monitoring, and optical security solutions. The firm leverages deep technical expertise to address the evolving needs of communications infrastructure, supporting both legacy and next-generation networks.

With a diversified customer base and a focus on innovation, Viavi Solutions aims to maintain a competitive edge in the communication equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Viavi Solutions stock by CEO Oleg Khaykin does not indicate a red flag. After the transaction, he still had over 1.7 million directly-held shares, suggesting he’s not in a rush to dispose of his stock.

His sale comes at a time when Viavi Solutions shares are at a multi-year high. The stock hit a 52-week high of $26.83 on Feb. 4, a couple of days before Mr. Khaykin’s disposition.

The rise in share price is understandable given Viavi Solutions is delivering strong results. In its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 27, the company generated $369.3 million in sales, representing 36% year-over-year growth.

However, Viavi Solutions is not profitable. It suffered a net loss of $48.1 million in fiscal Q2, although that represents more than a 600% improvement over the prior year’s loss.

With the stock up, so is its share price valuation. Its price-to-sales ratio of nearly five is at a multi-year high. So now is a good time to sell shares, but not to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

