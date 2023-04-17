Viavi Solutions Q3 Preliminary Revenue Lower Than Estimates; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI), a maker of testing and monitoring equipment, on Monday announced preliminary revenue for the third-quarter, which has missed its previous guidance as well as analysts' estimates.

Following this news, VIAVI is trading down by 2.15 percent at $10.02 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

For the third-quarter, the company expects preliminary revenue to be in the range of $246 million - $248 million. Earlier, the company had projected revenue of $256 million - $276 million.

Six analysts, on an average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect VIAVI to record revenue of $269.48 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

A decline in preliminary revenue was attributed mainly to a weakness in the company's NSE segment that experienced higher than expected pullback in demand for Lab products.

Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's CEO, said: "…The pullback in R&D spend at network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and semiconductor companies was much higher than anticipated leading to revenue and non-GAAP operating margin coming in below the lower end of our guidance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.