Viavi Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock dropped 4.8% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

Viavi Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock price has dropped 4.8% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$575k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$15.98 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Viavi Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Paul McNab, for US$135k worth of shares, at about US$15.31 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$15.98). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Paul McNab's holding.

Insiders in Viavi Solutions didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:VIAV Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

I will like Viavi Solutions better if I see some big insider buys.

Viavi Solutions Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Viavi Solutions. In total, Executive VP and Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Paul McNab dumped US$250k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Viavi Solutions

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Viavi Solutions insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Viavi Solutions Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Viavi Solutions (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Viavi Solutions may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

