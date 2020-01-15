Viavi-Ingram Micro Team Up to Boost Network Performance

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently collaborated with Ingram Micro Inc. to augment the availability of its industry-leading test instruments across the United States. The alliance seeks to make fiber and cable multiple system operator networks more accessible to a large number of businesses.



Based in Irvine, CA, Ingram Micro is the world's largest technology distributor of marketing, sales and logistics solutions for the IT industry. It offers a plethora of logistics services and technical expertise in more than 160 countries and operates under three market segments — Consumer, Commercial and Value-added resellers. Supported by healthy business dynamics and operational efficiency, the technology distributor offers innovative services and offerings to end users, thereby reinforcing its position as an effective partner in a competitive global technology market.



Markedly, the deal has been made possible with the help of Viavi’s Velocity Partner Program. It is a global channel sales program that has been designed with various promotions, incentives and tools to expand its channel presence in the enterprise and service provider domain amid burgeoning cloud migration and virtualization. With an end-to-end networking expertise of software and hardware-based solutions, the program aims to support partners like Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Ericsson ERIC by expanding their portfolio of solutions in a well-resourced and effective manner.



The San Jose, CA-based networking company boasts a comprehensive product portfolio of fiber testing products and state-of-the-art leakage solutions that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. This, in, turn, helps to build, test, certify, maintain, and optimize complex physical, virtual and hybrid networks to achieve maximum accuracy, reliability and efficiency amid growing network intricacy.



Impressively, with the industry’s most complete range of fiber test solutions, Viavi reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed, top-notch services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, strength in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets is likely to boost its revenues in the long run.



Driven by a solid momentum in the network enablement business, the stock has rallied 44.6% compared with its industry’s rise of 15.4% in the past year. Viavi outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 15.8%, on average.







Zacks Rank & A Key Pick



Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the industry is Ooma, Inc. OOMA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ooma has a long-term earnings growth rate of 47.7%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.