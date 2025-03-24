Viavi to Demonstrate Cutting Edge AI Advancements: Stock to Gain?

Viavi Solutions, Inc. VIAV recently announced that it will showcase an advanced testing solution suite designed to support next-generation AI native infrastructure deployments at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco. The product suite includes the latest mFVU-3000 FlexLight dual-objective connector microscope. It comes with a 400X high-resolution magnification facilitating detailed inspection and a 30X wide field of view, which allows for quick detection of potential issues. Its automatic inspection feature accelerates the assessment process and magnetic quick connect adapters streamline the setting up procedure. It ensures accurate inspection by lowering contamination during the manufacturing process. Such advanced features allow enterprises to significantly reduce test failures and improve yield.



Viavi will also unveil the INX 660 probe microscope. The solution simplifies fiber inspection with automated inspection of single-fiber connectors and semi-automated inspection of multifiber connectors. Greater durability makes it ideal for field applications. Viavi OneAdvisor product family is well-known for its portable, robust and cloud-enabled testing solutions designed to streamline network testing.



The company set to expand its OneAdvisor product portfolio with the addition of 800G Transport Module, which comes with extensive testing capabilities, automatic configuration and built-in guidance features. This will empower field technicians to easily deploy and manage high-capacity networks up to 800G.



Viavi will also introduce leading-edge testing solutions for fiber testing for data centers, remote fiber testing and monitoring, fiber maintenance and construction. These cutting-edge solutions suite will be a game changer for AI infrastructure deployment and manufacturing.

Will This Product Launch Drive VIAV’s Share Performance?

Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics to help build, test and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers to superfast 5G networks. The company’s strategy of expansion into various markets such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing is likely to bring long-term benefits.



Advanced AI capabilities have taken center stage for digital advancements and innovation across industries. Several organizations are accelerating AI adoption to bolster their competitive edge. This factor is driving the demand for AI-related infrastructure and manufacturers are increasingly looking for improved testing products to support this surging demand trend. Recognizing this market shift, Viavi is steadily expanding its portfolio offerings. This will likely boost prospects in the long run.

VIAV Stock Price Movement

Shares of Viavi have gained 25.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38.9%.



VIAV's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading OEM’s.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

