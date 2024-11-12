Viavi announces Viavi Xgig CXL Exerciser receives certification

Viavi (VIAV) announced that the Viavi Xgig CXL Exerciser has received CXL 2.0 Gold Suite certification from the Compute Express Link Consortium. This certification enables the Xgig CXL Exerciser to qualify CXL devices for inclusion in the CXL v2.0 Integrators List, and continues Viavi’s leadership in this technology segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VIAV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.