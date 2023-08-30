VIAV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.51, changing hands as high as $10.52 per share. Viavi Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIAV's low point in its 52 week range is $8.52 per share, with $15.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.52.

