VIAV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.89, changing hands as high as $14.96 per share. Viavi Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIAV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.65 per share, with $18.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.87.

