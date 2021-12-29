Viatris Wins Court Decisions On Sanofi Appeals Of Lantus Patent Invalidations

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) said Wednesday that it won court decisions on Sanofi appeals of lantus patent invalidations.

The court decisions affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board's prior rulings that found the challenged claims of Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR device patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,603,044, 8,992,486, 9,526,844, 9,604,008, and 8,679,069, unpatentable.

Viatris noted that the affirmances reinforce the company's continuing efforts to break down barriers to patient access for important medicines such as Semglee through its Global Healthcare Gateway.

Viatris and Biocon Biologics launched their interchangeable Semglee products (insulin glargine-yfgn) last month, which are the first, and currently the only, interchangeable biosimilars to Lantus.

The Semglee products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus, allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter. Semglee is indicated to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

