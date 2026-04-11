Viatris (WBAG:VTRS) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 13.34

The average one-year price target for Viatris (WBAG:VTRS) has been revised to € 13,34 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of € 12,06 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 10,22 to a high of € 17,71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from the latest reported closing price of € 11,69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an decrease of 541 owner(s) or 34.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.10%, an increase of 38.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.50% to 977,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 79,080K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,065K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 39.31% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 78,178K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,346K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,107K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,916K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 26,845K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,823K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 78.09% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 25,500K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,385K shares , representing an increase of 39.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 120.93% over the last quarter.

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