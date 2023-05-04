Viatris (VTRS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8. 2023.

The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in the remaining one, the average surprise being 7.08%. In the last reported quarter, earnings were in line with the consensus estimate.

Viatris Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viatris Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viatris Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Viatris reports segment information based on markets and geography — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (JANZ) and Greater China.

Branded business and new launches in the European markets have most likely driven sales in Developed markets. Loss of exclusivity for certain products and competitive headwinds for Wixela continue to impact business in North America.

Sales from Emerging Markets are likely to have increased on the strength of branded business. Sales from JANZ were down 26% in the previous quarter and the first quarter is likely to have seen a similar trend. Sales from Greater China markets are also likely to have increased.

Brands like Lipitor, Celebrex, Dymista and Yupelri, and Creon have likely maintained momentum for the company.

In November 2022, Viatris closed its transaction with Biocon Biologics Limited. Viatris had earlier announced an agreement with Biocon Biologics Limited whereby the former would sell its biosimilars portfolio to the latter. Hence, sales in the first quarter have been impacted by this sale.

Generics, which include diversified product forms such as extended-release oral solids, injectables, transdermals and topicals, performed in line with management’s expectations in the previous quarter, benefiting from the launch of lenalidomide in the United States. A similar trend is likely to have prevailed in the to-be-reported quarter.

In January, Viatris completed the acquisitions of Oyster Point Pharma and Famy LifeSciences to establish a new division - Viatris Eye Care. Incremental revenues from this division have likely boosted the top line in the first quarter.

Per management, the gross margin in the first quarter has likely been impacted due to continued competition for key products.

Share Price Performance

Viatris’ stock has lost 19.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Viatris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Viatris is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate stands at 66 cents while the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 69 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that they have the right

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT has an Earnings ESP of +21.95% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ONCT beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one. It delivered an earnings surprise of 4.08%, on average.

Akero Therapeutics AKRO has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AKRO topped earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the remaining one. It has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.38%, on average.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +14.65% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ACAD beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the remaining two, the average negative surprise being 6.33%

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.