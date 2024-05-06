Viatris (VTRS) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9, 2024.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.78%. In the last reported quarter, the company missed on earnings by 8.96%.

Factors to Consider

Viatris reports revenues under two divisions in terms of product category —brands and generics.

Brand business makes up about two-thirds of the company’s portfolio. This category is likely to report moderate growth in the first quarter, driven by brands like Yupelri and Effexor.

Sales from the generics business (now also includes complex generics) must have experienced slight growth after declining in the last quarter.

New products like Breyna (generic of Symbicort), among others, should have enabled the company to offset the slowdown in mature products. The expected launch of Ryzumvi, an eye drop for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, should result in incremental sales in 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTRS’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at 68 cents per share.

Viatris also reports segmental results based on markets and geography — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (JANZ) and Greater China.

Performance in the Developed Markets, driven by solid performance in Europe and growth in North America, is likely to have boosted the top line. Growth in Europe might have been driven by a strong brand portfolio including Brufen, EpiPen and products from the Thrombosis portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pinned at $2.2 billion.

Branded businesses (brands like Dymista and Viagra) have likely driven the top line in Emerging Markets in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $643 million.

Sales in JANZ have likely witnessed a decline due to pricing dynamics partially offset by volume growth from three brands — Amitiza, Creon and Effexor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the JANZ markets is pinned at $312 million.

Sales in Greater China might have been affected by government-implemented health-care policy regulations in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $518 million.

In 2023, VTRS acquired Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences to establish a new division, Viatris Eye Care. Tyrvayas' launch continues to progress as expected by management. Incremental revenues from this division are likely to have boosted the top line.

Per management, the gross margin will be negatively impacted due to portfolio and segmental mix and anticipated higher costs. R&D expenses, too, are likely to have risen during the quarter due to the Idorsia collaboration.

Recent Updates

Viatris had earlier announced agreements on planned divestitures (OTC business), to simplify the organization. The transaction to divest its rights to two women’s healthcare products in certain countries (other than in the U.K., which remains subject to regulatory approval) closed in December 2023. While the divestiture of its commercialization rights in certain of the Upjohn Distributor Markets closed during 2023, the same for the women’s healthcare business closed in March 2024.

VTRS expects to complete the divestiture of its API business in India and OTC business by the end of the second quarter of 2024 and mid-2024, respectively.

Share Price Performance

Viatris’ shares have risen 8.7% year to date compared with the industry’s gain of 2.8%.



What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Viatris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: VTRS has an Earnings ESP of 0.74% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at 68 cents and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 69 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

