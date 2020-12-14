Viatris (VTRS) to Cut Jobs as Part of Restructuring Initiative

Shares of Viatris Inc. VTRS were down 1.98% after it announced additional details of its previously disclosed multi-year global restructuring initiative.

We remind investors that Viatris was formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's PFE Upjohn business.

Viatris' restructuring initiative incorporates and expands on the restructuring program announced by Mylan earlier this year as part of its business transformation efforts.

As part of the plan, Viatris expects to optimize its commercial capabilities and close, downsize or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that it believes are no longer viable either due to surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in its product portfolio toward more complex products.

Consequently, 20% of its global workforce of approximately 45,000 is likely to be affected upon the completion of the restructuring initiative.

The company also announced that five of the sites that will be negatively impacted are its oral solid dose manufacturing facilities in Morgantown, WV; Baldoyle, Ireland; and Caguas, Puerto Rico; and its Unit 11 and Unit 12 active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities in India.

The workforce reduction at these manufacturing sites is expected to occur in phases over the next few years.

The initiative is intended to reduce the company's cost base by at least $1 billion by the end of 2024 or sooner, with a significant portion of the reduction expected to be achieved within the first two years.

As a result, the company expects to incur total pre-tax charges ranging between $500 million and $600 million for the committed restructuring actions related to the five affected sites. These charges are expected to include between $225 million and $275 million of non-cash charges mainly related to accelerated depreciation and asset impairment charges, including inventory write-offs. The remaining estimated cash costs between $275 million and $325 million are expected to be primarily related to severance and employee benefit expenses, as well as other costs, including those related to contract terminations and decommissioning costs. In addition, management believes the potential annual savings related to these committed restructuring activities to be $250-$300 million once fully implemented, with most of these savings expected to improve operating cash flow.

Viatris currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Two better-ranked stocks in the healthcare space are Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO and Repligen RGEN, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Halozyme’s current-year earnings estimates have been revised 21 cents upward in the past 60 days.

Repligen’s earnings per share estimates have moved up from $1.42 to $1.66 for 2021 in the past 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.